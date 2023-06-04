43-year-old former WWE star confirms he's not retired 

Former WWE star Chris Hero has confirmed that he's not retired from the wrestling business yet but was merely "inactive."

The 43-year-old performer went by the name Kassius Ohno in WWE, where he had two stints, first from 2011-2013 and the second from 2016-2020. While he didn't win any titles in the global juggernaut, he's one of the most decorated independent wrestlers of all time, winning gold across the globe.

While he hasn't wrestled since his WWE release in 2020, Hero recently confirmed he hasn't hung up his boots yet. In a chat with Fightful Wrestling, Chris Hero revealed that he was currently inactive from in-ring competition but not retired.

"If I was retired there would have been some kind of a celebration, a ceremony, a festival. A week long, month long thing. No, I'm not retired. I'm currently inactive. I just can't stay away from wrestling in any way. So as I bide my time and wait for the right thing to come back for and start having matches again, I have kept pretty active," Chris said.

The former NXT star also mentioned that he had kept himself busy while away from the action by venturing into producing and directing.

"I've done a bunch of seminars, I've done signings, of course. Then I kind of dabbled into the world of producing. It's funny, we use this term producing, but it's kind of like directing. Directing is probably a better [term], but I'm not going to start calling myself a director." [H/T Fightful]

Former WWE star Chris Hero recently debuted as a matchmaker for an indie promotion

A few months back, Chris Hero showed up at West Coast Pro Wrestling's event in California, where he revealed himself to be the company's new matchmaker.

In the same chat with Fightful, the former WWE star opened up about what led to him assuming the aforementioned role in the indie promotion.

"That wasn't even supposed to happen," Hero said. "I just kind of felt it. Scott and I had been talking, you know, leading up to the show. We had some ideas, and man, the first half of the show was going, I was feeling good and I went and talked to Scott and I was like, 'Hey, I'm about to run up after the intermission. Should I let the ring announcer know?' He's like, 'No, don't.'"

Since Hero has ruled out he's retired from the wrestling business, it remains to be seen if this results in him having another stint with WWE down the line.

