Former NXT star lands new matchmaking role at California indie promotion 

Longtime industry veteran and former NXT star Chris Hero, also known to fans as Kassius Ohno, has made his official return to professional wrestling.

Hero is one of the most prolific names in all of indie wrestling. He had tremendous runs in several smaller companies, including PWG, CZW, and Chikara. He also held tag team gold with Claudio Castagnoli in Ring of Honor. Hero later had multiple runs with WWE as part of the NXT and NXT UK brands. He was released by WWE in 2020 due to COVID-19 "budget cuts," and aside from a podcast, has remained relatively absent from the pro wrestling scene.

That is until now. At this past Saturday's West Coast Pro Wrestling event in California, Hero made his return and revealed to the audience that he would be the new matchmaker for the promotion. Righteous Reg from Fightful's Grapsody team was in attendance and released a video of Hero's announcement.

NXT has a huge lineup for this week's Roadblock special

Chris Hero may no longer be on WWE's roster, but the developmental brand continues to push on. On Tuesday, the brand will present its Roadblock special on USA Network, which features a loaded card.

Roxanne Perez will be defending the NXT Women's Championship against Meiko Satomura, who has remained one of the brand's toughest challengers and is a former UK Champion herself. Top champion Bron Breakker will also be in action as he teams with the Creed Brothers to take on Indus Sher and former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

The most interesting segment booked for Roadblock involves WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and rising superstar Grayson Waller. The two are set to go face-to-face after Waller got suspended by the Heartbreak Kid for complaining about a lack of opportunities. WWE eventually confirmed that Michaels would appear on the Aussie star's "Waller Effect" program in what is sure to be a very interesting exchange.

What do you think of the Roadblock card? Sound off in the comments below.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes