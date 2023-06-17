The wrestling world is buzzing ahead of the debut of AEW Collision, which is set to feature a number of big returns to the company. But it seems that a former WWE Superstar could also be getting involved in the festivities.

The star in question is Chris Hero, who WWE fans will remember as Kassius Ohno, who had two stints with the company during the 2010s. Hero famously almost became a member of The Shield in 2012, where CM Punk suggested including him over Roman Reigns.

But could Chris Hero become All Elite very soon? Fightful Select has reported that the former NXT star is in Chicago, and will be backstage at the United Center for Collision's debut.

The report also stated that Hero could very well be part of AEW very soon, being brought on board in a backstage capacity to begin with, and that his work backstage at Collision this weekend will be part of a trial period for the former WWE Superstar.

Hero has stated in the past that, despite not wrestling for over three years, he hasn't officially retired and is simply waiting for the right opportunity to reveal itself.

Chris Hero has a long history with a number of AEW stars

One of the reasons why Chris Hero would be a great get for AEW is due to the number of people already on the roster who have a history with the former Kassius Ohno.

Hero famously had a series of matches with CM Punk in the early 2000s for the IWA-Mid South promotion, with one match, in particular, getting so out of hand that the two men literally tried to rip the building they were wrestling in down to the ground.

Other members of the AEW roster who Chris Hero has a history with are Claudio Castagnoli, a man who he won multiple tag team titles with as part of the "Kings of Wrestling," Bryan Danielson as part of the CZW invasion of ROH in 2006, and Eddie Kingston who, like many people in the business, Eddie really doesn't like.

