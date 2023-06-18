With the first AEW Collision show in the history books, fans have been buzzing all over social media about the exciting returns of former WWE stars like CM Punk, Miro, and Andrade El Idolo. However, these superstars were not the only ones who Tony Khan brought back, as recent reports came out about a former WWE Superstar being present backstage at the new Saturday night show.

The former star is none other than Chris Hero, who has been teasing a lot about his return to professional wrestling after getting released by WWE back in 2020.

PWInsider reported that The Knockout Artist was present backstage at AEW Collision mainly to produce matches for Ring of Honor and be on headset at the commentary booth, including for The Chicago Street Fight that closed the taping.

Chris Hero may be in for a few more weeks after being suggested as a potential addition to the team by some of the other producers.

Former WWE Superstar Chris Hero confirms he's not retired

Former WWE Star Chris Hero has confirmed he's not hanging up his boots just yet. The Knockout Artist went by the name of Kaussious Ohno in WWE, where he was featured on the company's developmental brand NXT. While he didn't win any titles on the former black-and-gold brand, he's one of the most decorated superstars in the business.

Hero recently confirmed in a chat with Fightful Wrestling that he hadn't stepped away from the squared circle yet but was only inactive.

"If I was retired there would have been some kind of a celebration, a ceremony, a festival. A week long, month long thing. No, I'm not retired. I'm currently inactive. I just can't stay away from wrestling in any way. So as I bide my time and wait for the right thing to come back for and start having matches again, I have kept pretty active," Chris Hero said.

The former NXT star also mentioned that he kept himself busy by venturing into producing and directing during his hiatus:

"I've done a bunch of seminars, I've done signings, of course. Then I kind of dabbled into the world of producing. It's funny, we use this term producing, but it's kind of like directing. Directing is probably a better [term], but I'm not going to start calling myself a director." [H/T Fightful]

