17-year-old up-and-coming star will make his AEW in-ring debut next week

In an exciting announcement, AEW revealed that 17-year-old rising star Nick Wayne will be making his in-ring debut next week.

Wayne, an independent standout, will face off against his noted rival, Swerve Strickland, in what promises to be an exhilarating singles match.

The anticipation surrounding this bout has been building since Strickland issued a challenge to Wayne following his defeat at the DEFY Wrestling event on April 8. With both competitors having secured a win against each other, the upcoming match holds even more intrigue for fans.

Nick Wayne is the son of the late former WWE Superstar Buddy Wayne, caught the attention of AEW at just 16 years old when he was offered a contract in February of last year.

The contract was personally presented to him by Darby Allin, who shares a deep connection with the Wayne family, having been trained by Buddy before his untimely passing.

Wayne has already showcased his skills by going toe-to-toe with seasoned veterans like El Phantasmo and Will Ospreay, proving that he can hold his own in the ring. Fans are eagerly awaiting his AEW debut next Wednesday for the highly anticipated clash against Swerve Strickland.

