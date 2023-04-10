"Awesome! Can't wait," "OH HELL YES" - Former WWE Superstar's son's upcoming debut in Tony Khan-led AEW has fans excited

Wrestling fans were buzzing with excitement when news broke of Nick Wayne's AEW debut. Son of the late Buddy Wayne, Nick signed with Tony Khan's promotion last February and is set to take on Swerve Strickland on the July 12 edition of Dynamite.

The match has been highly anticipated ever since Strickland called out Wayne following his defeat to him at the April 8 DEFY Wrestling event. The two are 1-1 against each other, making the upcoming match all the more intriguing.

Nick Wayne signed an apprenticeship deal with All Elite Wrestling when he was just 16 years old, showcasing his potential from an early age. He was even front row on a Dynamite episode in Seattle in January to witness Darby Allin winning the TNT Championship.

Fans on Twitter have been vocal about their excitement for the upcoming debut of this young wrestler, with many calling him the future of AEW.

Check out the reactions below:

Socket Power @socket_power @Fightful I am looking forward to seeing Nick Wayne’s AEW debut @Fightful I am looking forward to seeing Nick Wayne’s AEW debut

As AEW continues to grow and establish itself as a major player in the wrestling world, it's exciting to see the company invest in younger talent like Nick Wayne.

Fans can't wait to see what this newcomer brings to the ring and how he'll fare against seasoned competitor Swerve Strickland.

Saraya says Tony Khan's recent signing is gonna be the next big thing in AEW

Tony Khan has been making moves in the wrestling world, signing several wrestlers, including Nigel McGuinness and Skye Blue, one of his home-grown stars.

Saraya spoke about the AEW women's division in a recent interview with Josh Martinez on his Superstar Crossover podcast. She said that the Chicago-born wrestler Skye Blue was the 'next big thing' and praised her boundless energy.

I feel like Skye Blue is gonna be the next big thing, too. She's growing and evolving, although we have to calm her down with wanting to take so many bumps where me and Ruby are just like, 'chill sister,'" Saraya said.

In a recent announcement on Twitter, Khan confirmed that Skye Blue was officially All Elite, having been wrestling in the promotion since 2021.

Are you excited to see Nick Wayne's debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes