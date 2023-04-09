Former WWE Divas Champion says Tony Khan's recent signing is "gonna be the next big thing"

AEW CEO Tony Khan has been very busy signing several wrestlers, including former WWE commentator Nigel McGuinness. He also officially signed one of his home-grown stars, Skye Blue. AEW star Saraya recently claimed that the 23-year-old star was the future of the women's division.

Earlier this week, Khan took to Twitter to announce that Skye Blue was officially All Elite. Blue had been wrestling in the promotion since 2021.

"Some great news for Easter Weekend: One of AEW's rising homegrown stars Skye Blue is officially All Elite! Wishing everyone the best on Good Friday!" Tony Khan tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

During a recent interview with Josh Martinez on his Superstar Crossover podcast, former WWE superstar Saraya opened up about the state of the AEW women's division. She claimed that the Chicago-born wrestler was the 'next big thing' and mentioned her energy was through the roof. The former Divas Champion also added that the rest of the women sometimes need to calm her down.

"I'm trying to see if I felt like a lot of women at AEW do get their flowers. There's a lot of incredible wrestlers. You have Willow. I feel like Skye Blue is gonna be the next big thing, too. She's growing and evolving, although we have to calm her down with wanting to take so many bumps where me and Ruby are just like, 'chill sister,'" Saraya said. [H/T Fightful.com]

Saraya was happy to see former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie in AEW

While speaking on the same podcast, former WWE SmackDown General Manager Saraya opened up about Taya Valkyrie becoming All Elite. The leader of The Outcasts was looking forward to seeing her feud with the undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

"So I feel like a lot of the women in AEW get a chance to be showcased and they're all awesome. I'm happy that Taya's there now, Taya Valkyrie. Very happy she's there. I love Jade as a character. She's incredible as a character, and she's constantly training every week to be better, too, which I really appreciate." [H/T Fightful.com]

The Canadian-born wrestler has wrestled a few matches in AEW and is also currently undefeated.

