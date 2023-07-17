Bobby Lashley and 4 other WWE Superstars who are aging like fine wine

Aging is one such inevitable phenomenon that is conspicuous among WWE Superstars. It hints at the realization that the final days of the superstars' careers are on the horizon. However, a few superstars seem to be aging like fine wine.

Despite their age, these stars maintain a good physique and a proper diet that has kept them zestful. Let us take a look at five WWE Superstars on the current roster who are aging gracefully and defying the ravages of time.

#5. AJ Styles

AJ Styles during a promo

AJ Styles has been one such WWE Superstar who is challenging the dynamics of nature. Despite being 46 years old, Styles' agility and athleticism in the ring are unparalleled. He is truly aging like a fine wine and stands as an exemplary figure among all the superstars.

AJ Styles debuted in pro wrestling in 1998 and has only become better over time. Despite his age, his ebullience in the company is unrivaled, and his matches display his fervor for the industry.

#4. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley celebrates with the WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley seems to have barely changed throughout the long years of his tenure. Despite being 47 years old, Lashley has maintained his ripped physique and has been one of the greatest athletes in WWE. Fans could hardly point out any differences between him now and a decade ago.

One of the secrets behind it is Bobby Lashley's diet and his workout routine, which keep him in top shape. Despite his age, The All Mighty is very agile in the ring and delivers hard-hitting matches. He is one of the fittest superstars currently on the roster.

#3. Sheamus

Sheamus posing for a picture

When it comes to the list of evergreen wrestlers, Sheamus is definitely somewhere near the top of it. He is 45 years old and has been turning the clock backward, displaying his incredible wrestling abilities. With each passing day, the Celtic Warrior has been becoming more indefatigable and is aging like fine wine.

Sheamus is often seen working out with other WWE Superstars, and he never misses a day in the gym. His incredible physique at such an age is the epitome of his hard work and dedication. Sheamus is one of those superstars who is constantly delivering classic matches on the roster.

#2. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio during an interview

Rey Mysterio has etched himself into the hearts of fans who grew up watching him. The legendary luchador has remained successful in deceiving fans at his growing age over the decades with his incredible wrestling skills. Mysterio is 49 years old and is aging gracefully, defying the laws of nature.

Throughout the decades, Rey's breathtaking high-flying skills have enthralled fans, and they tend to get better with time. Mysterio is truly the epitome of greatness, having transcended the barriers of height and age. Even today, the legendary luchador remains one of the top stars in the industry.

#1. Former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar during a match

WWE has seen monsters and giants in the company, but no one has ever matched the level of The Beast Incarnate. The havoc that Brock Lesnar brings to the ring has remained the same for decades. He is 46 years old and has never let fans get an inkling of it. His unfathomable strength and vibrancy make people think that he is aging backward.

Brock Lesnar is one of those superstars whose pro wrestling career is nearing its end. Although he is aging like a fine wine, there's no telling how much fuel is left in his tank. Lesnar has undoubtedly carved his name into the history of WWE and is one of the most destructive superstars of all time.

