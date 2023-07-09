"The disrespect man" - Fans fume as Rey Mysterio gets his name botched during UFC 290 appearance

Rey Mysterio was one of the special guests at the recently concluded UFC 290. While wrestling fans were thrilled to see him at the MMA event, many pointed out an embarrassing botch from the Dana White-led organization.

UFC shows regularly feature personalities from various sports, and it's no secret that many WWE stars are also avid followers of Mixed Martial Arts. UFC 290 was headlined by a title unification bout for the Featherweight championship between Alexander Volkanovski and interim champion Yair Rodriguez.

Brandon Moreno also put his Flyweight title on the line against Alexandre Pantoja, which was among the five fights on the main card.

The cameras always focus on celebrities during UFC pay-per-views, and as expected, Rey Mysterio received a massive pop from the T-Mobile Arena crowd when his face flashed on the big screen.

The production team, however, committed a silly botch as he was referred to as "Ray Mysterio" during the broadcast.

Could Rey Mysterio's faction add new members soon?

The WWE Hall of Famer revived the Latino World Order (LWO) in March 2023, during the peak of his feud with his son, Dominik Mysterio, and The Judgment Day.

LWO currently consists of four members in addition to their leader Rey Mysterio: Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega. As is the case with almost every faction in pro wrestling, there is always speculation about more members joining.

LWO might already be a seemingly large group, but during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Thomas Crack ahead of Money in the Bank 2023, Santos Escobar confirmed that the stable wouldn't rule out expanding even further.

The former NXT star noted that LWO always has a few surprises, evident from Bad Bunny, Savio Vega, and Carlito's involvement with them at Backlash 2023. Escobar said fans should be prepared for absolutely anything and teased recruiting new faces to the group.

