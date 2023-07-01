Latino World Order is open to recruiting more members, reveals 39-year-old WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Santos Escobar recently stated that Latino World Order (LWO) is open to including more members under its ranks.

LWO is one of the most popular stables on SmackDown, led by Rey Mysterio. Apart from Rey and Escobar, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro are also a part of the faction. While Bad Bunny, Carlito, and Savio Vega showed up wearing LWO shirts at WWE Backlash 2023, it was merely a one-off thing.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Money in the Bank 2023, Santos Escobar was quizzed if LWO was looking to recruit more members.

The 39-year-old stated that the stable was all about pulling surprises, citing the events at the aforementioned WWE Backlash 2023 show. He added while LWO was open to having more members, fans needed to wait and watch who they would be.

"You see, that's the thing. LWO just keeps bringing in the surprises. I'll bring you back to Puerto Rico, Backlash. Bad Bunny is huge. He's huge, and that's just a token of what LWO means these days. We had Bad Bunny; we had Carlito; we had Savio Vega; we had everyone else. So to answer your question, can someone or could join? Absolutely. Who? Stay tuned," said Santos Escobar. [From 01:48 - 02:20]

Check out the full video below:

Triple H first rejected the idea of reviving LWO in the WWE

In his recent appearance on the Out of Character podcast, Santos Escobar revealed how Triple H sat down with him and asked what he wanted to do on TV.

Escobar added that when he pitched the idea of reviving the LWO in WWE, The Game turned down the idea, suggesting he focus on developing his character first.

"So the very first conversation I had with Triple H, he asked me, 'What do you want to do?' I told him, 'Can I bring back the LWO?' And before I said the letter O, He said, 'No. I want you to be you and I want people to see you and not think of anybody else. I want you to think of something.You want a group? We can do a group, but write something down, think about it, give it to me, and we'll see," said Escobar.

Santos Escobar is a participant in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and would be hoping to climb up the ladder and unhook the briefcase.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes