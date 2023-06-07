Triple H initially rejected the idea of reviving popular stable in WWE, according to former champion

Triple H knows a thing or two about stables as he was a part of some of the most iconic WWE groups, from D-Generation X to The Authority, over the past few decades. Recently, former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar revealed that Hunter initially rejected his idea to revive the Latino World Order after he signed with the company.

Earlier this year, Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma became a part of the new Latino World Order after Rey Mysterio approached the group during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

It's now been months, and the newly revived stable has picked up momentum on the blue brand under Mysterio's leadership. Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Escobar revealed that Triple H initially turned down his idea to revive the stable. Check it out:

"So the very first conversation I had with Triple H, he asked me, 'What do you want to do?' I told him, 'Can I bring back the LWO?', and before I said the letter O, He said, 'No. I want you to be you and I want people to see you and not think of anybody else. I want you to think of something.You want a group? We can do a group, but write something down, think about it, give it to me, and we'll see.'

However, The Game had some valid points and offered Escobar another alternative.

"So that kind of shut down my initial desire, but Triple H was right. The time wasn't right. It wouldn't have been what it is right now and also, it needed a very important ingredient, an OG, an original LWO and that's Rey. That's why Legado came about and it was beautiful." (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

The stable has become one of the most popular groups in the company, especially after WWE Backlash 2023.

What did Santos Escobar do in WWE NXT under Triple H's leadership?

In 2020, Santos Escobar officially made his debut for the developmental brand. He quickly won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship after he defeated Drake Maverick in the finals.

After the tournament, he created Legado Del Fantasma on NXT with Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. After dominating the division for nearly a year, he lost the title to Kushida in an open challenge.

The reign lasted for over 320 days, and Escobar went on to work in the brand for couple more years before the stable received its main roster call-up. Last year, Legado Del Fantasma, alongside a returning Zelina Vega, joined the blue brand.

Earlier this year, the stable aligned with Rey Mysterio and became a part of the new Latino World Order. Santos Escobar is slated to face Mustafa Ali on an upcoming episode of SmackDown.

