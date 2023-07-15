4 Dream feuds if Bobby Lashley forms a new faction on SmackDown

This week on SmackDown, Bobby Lashley made his return to the blue brand. Upon seeing Lashley, the crowd gave the former world champion a huge pop. On SmackDown, Lashley was seen getting involved in a backstage segment with The Street Profits.

Lashley hugged The Street Profits, and it looked like they had a great time meeting each other. This led to speculations about Bobby Lashley possibly forming a new faction along with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Based on this speculation, many started wondering if the new faction is formed, who could they potentially face?

Let's look at four dream feuds that could take place if Bobby Lashley teams up with The Street Profits.

#4. Bobby Lashley and Street Profits vs. The O.C.

Among all factions on SmackDown, The O.C. have been highly underrated. With victories over a team like The Viking Raiders, this faction seems to be very strong, and feuding with them could be beneficial for Lashley's potential faction. This could work wonders for both Lashley and The Street Profits.

While Lashley can indulge in singles competition against AJ Styles, The Street Profits could make a solid case to challenge for the tag team titles by getting involved in this feud and getting over The O.C. Overall, this could be a win-win scenario for all men involved in the segment from Lashley's side.

#3. The Brawling Brutes

Led by the veteran Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes are a team that one must fear. While all members of this faction are individually strong and capable, when they come together, The Brawling Brutes become a force to be reckoned with.

Hence, if Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits wish to send a clear message that they are here to stay, it would serve them well to go after a faction like The Brawling Brutes.

From a fan point of view as well, it will be entertaining to see the different styles of these two teams clash inside the ring.

#2. Hit Row

Last week before SmackDown could go live on television, LA Knight took out Hit Row all by himself. But, this week, it became clear that Knight got nothing more to do with them. However, considering WWE pitted Knight against Hit Row, it means the faction could have big things coming their way.

One such big possibility could be a feud with Bobby Lashley and his new potential faction. While feuding with Hit Row will help Lashley and his faction adjust to the dangers of SmackDown, for Hit Row, it will serve as the perfect opportunity to launch themselves on the big stage.

#1. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

As of now, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn do not have a direct challenger for their WWE Tag Team Championship. With The Usos focused on a story against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, there is no clarity on who the tag team champions will defend their titles against.

Their feud against Imperium on RAW could go on for a few weeks, but the team are unlikely to dethrone the tag team champions.

This is where Bobby Lashley could come in with The Street Profits. While he could team up with one of them to chase the tag titles, even allowing The Street Profits to win the tag team championship by themselves will work wonders considering it will better the image of the entire faction.