Sheamus responds to claims that a 35-year-old WWE star is unsafe in the ring

This past Friday on WWE SmackDown, Sheamus' Brawling Brutes teammate, Ridge Holland, was accidentally involved in an altercation with Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly, which led to the latter picking up a shoulder injury.

Holland has unfortunately been associated with being involved in major injuries as he was the one who also delivered the devastating slam to Big E last year, which resulted in The New Day member breaking his neck.

Coming to the defense of his WWE tag team partner is Sheamus, who recently gave his thoughts on Holland's stiffness in the ring whilst speaking to the Metro.

"I think Ridge got put in a situation or tarnished a little bit, people were saying he was dangerous and stuff. Ridge is an incredible athlete, he’s smooth as hell in the ring, and what happened was very unfortunate but I just feel like he hasn’t been given a proper opportunity to show what he can do." [H/T Metro]

Following on from their match on SmackDown, it was revealed that Elton Prince separated his shoulder. Whilst there is no time frame on his return, we at Sportskeeda wish Prince the speediest of recoveries.

Ridge Holland breaks silence following WWE SmackDown

Whilst the vast majority of WWE fans did not blame the former professional rugby player for Prince's injury. The SmackDown star was met with some harsh criticism online after his match.

In a now-deleted tweet, Ridge took to social media to explain his side of things in light of Elton Prince's unfortunate injury.

"So to set people straight before they get all pissy! It wasn’t the belly to belly…..it was a wonky landing from the pounce. Out of my control. Wishing [Elton Prince] a speedy recovery," tweeted Ridge Holland.

As part of the Brawling Brutes stable alongside Sheamus and Butch, Ridge Holland has built a great connection with the fanbase, with the group's violent nature resonating with many around the world.

