4 possible directions for AJ Styles after his big win on WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles is undeniably one of the most charismatic superstars that the Stamford-based company currently has. From winning championships to delivering top-notch matches, Styles has done it all in his WWE run.

The Phenomenal One defeated Karrion Kross at this week's edition of SmackDown, which took place at Madison Square Garden.

Styles has not been booked in any major storylines since he returned with the O.C. last year. Following his victory on this week's SmackDown, fans have wondered what his next feud on the main roster could be.

Let us take a look at three possible directions AJ Styles could head in.

#4. AJ Styles can go after the United States Championship

Being one of the top stars in the company, it is indispensable for Styles to have a compelling storyline. The last time he was in a title picture, he failed to grab the World Heavyweight Title, missing it just by his fingertips. With his victory at SmackDown, Styles gained much-needed momentum.

The Phenomenal One can possibly confront Austin Theory and challenge him for the United States Championship. A good storyline with some incredible promo segments will propel the feud into another orbit. The WWE Universe would love to behold a classic match between the two stars.

#3. AJ Styles can have a classic encounter with Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller has been one such name that has been in the limelight in recent times. Although WWE has huge plans for him, the company has not yet involved him in any storylines. Therefore, AJ Styles can have a classic encounter with the Arrogant Aussie, and the two can possibly deliver some jaw-dropping moments with their segments.

With SummerSlam just around the corner, the former WWE Champion can potentially have a program with Waller. It can unravel some stupendous things, leaving fans in awe.

While the feud will undeniably skyrocket Waller's career, it will also revive Styles on the main roster. Fans would love to see them in a bout backed by a solid storyline.

#2. AJ Styles can blow the roof away with LA Knight

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

sportskeeda.com/wwe/logan-paul… Logan Paul and 4 other WWE Superstars LA Knight should feud with after Money in the Bank loss Logan Paul and 4 other WWE Superstars LA Knight should feud with after Money in the Bank losssportskeeda.com/wwe/logan-paul…

LA Knight has been getting unfathomable support worldwide from the WWE Universe. The Megastar is just a good feud away from giving a preview of his charisma. On the other hand, Styles' popularity is unparalleled, and he is one of the top babyfaces the company currently has. Therefore, the Phenomenal One can possibly clash with Knight, and the two can blow the roof away.

The reactions the two superstars would receive from fans are unimaginable. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight is a feud that has the ability to transcend other storylines on SmackDown. It would benefit both superstars and give the fans pure joy to behold their favorite superstars sharing the ring.

#1. AJ Styles can unfurl his rivalry with Edge

AJ Styles vs. Edge has been a rivalry many consider a dream bout. However, their match at WrestleMania 38 could not stretch its wings, leaving many despondent. With both superstars having no plans for WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer, they can renew their rivalry in a one-off matchup.

Needless to say, with their in-ring skills, Styles and Edge can arguably deliver the best match of the night, stealing the show at Ford Field in Detroit. With SummerSlam being one of WWE's four major premium live events, this bout will undoubtedly take fans' breath away. The two superstars can finally have a classic encounter and close the final chapter of their rivalry at the August extravaganza.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes