4 surprise returns fans can expect at WWE SummerSlam 2023

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is the upcoming premium live event of the company. Following a successful Money in the Bank 2023, fans are eagerly anticipating the Biggest Party of the Summer. The show already has some rumored matches which include Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso and Logan Paul vs. Ricochet.

As one of the biggest shows of the season, it is expected that SummerSlam will feature some surprise returns. In the past three years, The Biggest Party of the Summer had seen the return of notable stars such as The Tribal Chief in 2020, Brock Lesnar in 2021, and Bayley in 2022.

With this in mind, let's explore four potential surprise returns for the upcoming premium live event of WWE.

#4. Bobby Lashley returns at SummerSlam 2023

Bobby Lashley is a former WWE Champion

Bobby Lashley has been absent from television since May 12, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. During a World Heavyweight Championship tournament Triple Threat first-round match, Lashley suffered a significant injury that left him busted wide open.

Although he advanced to the semi-finals, but ultimately got defeated by AJ Styles in the main event of the blue brand. Despite his absence from television, Lashley has been competing in live events, most recently defeating Baron Corbin at Sunday Stunner on June 25, 2023.

It appears that The All Mighty is ready to return but may be awaiting clearance from the creative team. SummerSlam 2023 presents a perfect opportunity for Lashley to make a powerful and impactful return to television.

#3. Big E could return at SummerSlam 2023

Big E is a former MITB winner

Big E has been absent from WWE television since sustaining a neck injury on the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown. The injury resulted in fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae, leading to concerns about his future in-ring career.

Recent reports suggest that Big E could be making a return to the company in the near future. The New Day member has had a successful run as a singles competitor, including capturing the WWE Championship. With SummerSlam approaching, it presents a promising opportunity for Big E's long-awaited comeback. The company may have various plans for him.

One of which could involve him confronting the winner of the Intercontinental Championship. For those unaware, Drew McIntyre and Gunther are already rumored for a title match at the event.

#2. Bray Wyatt's SummerSlam surprise

Bray Wyatt debuted his Fiend gimmick at SummerSlam 2019

Bray Wyatt, known as The Eater of Worlds, has been absent from WWE since his last appearance on SmackDown on February 24. His sudden disappearance from the company left fans feeling disappointed. However, there is speculation among fans that Wyatt could make a return to WWE at SummerSlam 2023.

Many believe that his comeback could involve an attack on Roman Reigns, creating a full-circle story. It is worth noting that Reigns made his own comeback at SummerSlam 2020 by attacking the Fiend. This possibility opens the door for Wyatt to seek revenge on the current Undisputed Champion.

If this storyline unfolds, it could potentially be the biggest and most impactful narrative for Wyatt since his comeback at Extreme Rules 2022.

#1. Randy Orton joins the Biggest Party of the Summer

Randy Orton is rumored to make his return soon to WWE

The return of Randy Orton is highly anticipated by the WWE Universe as we wait for SummerSlam 2023. Fans have been eagerly waiting for The Viper to make his comeback. There were speculations that Orton might return at Money in the Bank 2023, but that did not happen.

Now, it appears that SummerSlam 2023 is the most likely event for Randy Orton's return. According to reports, Orton is expected to be nearing a return. The comeback of The Viper is expected to create a huge buzz among fans, and there are rumors that he may return as a villainous character.

It remains to be seen how the company will book The Apex Predator after his long-awaited return to WWE.

