What happened to Bobby Lashley? Potential reason for extended WWE absence

Bobby Lashley hasn't appeared on WWE television since the May 12, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. The All Mighty got busted wide open during the World Heavyweight Championship tournament Triple Threat first-round match but still advanced to the semi-finals, where he lost to AJ Styles.

It is possible that Bobby Lashley could be waiting for WWE creative to figure out a storyline for him amid his continued absence from television. The company even ran a hype video for him on a previous episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

It is worth mentioning that Lashley has continued to work WWE house shows amid his absence from weekly television. The 46-year-old star's most recent house show performance was at WWE Sunday Stunner on June 25, 2023, when he defeated Baron Corbin.

According to Cagematch, The All Mighty has worked four house show events since his last televised appearance on Friday Night SmackDown. Therefore, Lashley's absence can be put down to creative and how there are no current plans for him.

Lashley was supposed to work a WrestleMania program with Bray Wyatt, but the latter got removed from television due to an undisclosed illness. Triple H booked Lashley to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the go-home episode of SmackDown for WrestleMania 39.

Who should Bobby Lashley feud with next on WWE SmackDown?

Lashley failed to make it to the final of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament following a loss to AJ Styles on the May 12, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The All Mighty made his in-ring return at WWE Super Show on June 17, 2023.

Lashley needs to be involved in a title program upon his eventual return to WWE SmackDown. He could be the next challenger to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. After all, he's one of five men to hold a rare pinfall win over Roman.

It remains to be seen if Triple H will book a Bobby Lashley versus Roman Reigns feud in the future. Lashley could also have other huge feuds if he is not going after the world title.

