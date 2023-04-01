Bobby Lashley finally gets dominant win after apparently losing spot on WrestleMania card

Bobby Lashley finally got a dominant win in the Andre The Gian Memorial Battle Royale after he lost his spot on the WrestleMania card.

Bobby Lashley started a storyline with Bray Wyatt following his win at WWE Elimination Chamber. However, before it could culminate into a match, the feud was scrapped and hence, Lashley has now found himself without a match at WrestleMania 39.

Tonight on SmackDown, Lashley participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The All Mighty looked mean as he dominated everyone in the match.

As the dust settled on the battle royal, it came down to Braun Strowman, Bronson Reed, and Lashley. Reed eliminated Strowman and went on to hit a tsunami on Lashley, but the former WWE Champion got out of the way and hit a spear.

Despite this, Reed still tried to eliminate Lashley, but Bobby held onto the ropes and re-entered the ring to eliminate Bronson Reed.

WWE @WWE



Did he get eliminated? yeah...



All of these men are doing whatever they can to win this



@fightbobby @BRONSONISHERE #BraunStrowman



#WrestleMania #SmackDown Did @RealLAKnight make it to the FINAL FOUR? YEAH!Did he get eliminated? yeah...All of these men are doing whatever they can to win this #AndreTheGiant Battle Royal tonight! Did @RealLAKnight make it to the FINAL FOUR? YEAH! 🔥Did he get eliminated? yeah... All of these men are doing whatever they can to win this #AndreTheGiant Battle Royal tonight! 🏆@fightbobby @BRONSONISHERE #BraunStrowman#WrestleMania #SmackDown https://t.co/6ZTvFJyIOS

This win will just be a consolation prize for Lashley, who still finds himself without a match at WrestleMania 39.

What do you make of Lashley's performance in the battle royale? Sound off in the comments section.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes