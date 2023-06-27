Potential date for Randy Orton's WWE return - Reports 

Having been out of action since May 2022, WWE fans are clamoring for Randy Orton to make his return to the ring. Following a recent report, it now seems as though he may be closing in on his comeback.

The Viper's last match before taking time off to nurse his ongoing back injury was in a tag team showdown with Matt Riddle against The Usos, as the company looked to crown Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

According to a report made by WRKD Wrestling, the 14-time World Champion "is expected to be nearing a return, possibly even as soon as this weekend’s Money In The Bank."

Having recently celebrated 20 years in the WWE, Orton is one of the most experienced and legendary superstars still working today.

Randy Orton may return with a revamped theme song

Since 2008, the 43-year-old star has walked down to the ring with Rev Theory's track Voices echoing throughout the arena.

Recently, the band posted a clip on their official YouTube channel, teasing a revamped, bigger, and badder version of the iconic song.

During his WWE career, Orton has gone toe-to-toe with some of the company's biggest names, such as John Cena, Triple H, AJ Styles, Shawn Michaels, and Roman Reigns.

