Fans believe WWE is hinting at the return of Roman Reigns' former rival ahead of SummerSlam

Roman Reigns has made a handful of enemies in WWE who are gunning after him to become the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, fans believe that the company is teasing the return of a superstar who started it all for The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2020, Bray Wyatt.

In 2020, Roman Reigns returned to the company and attacked Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman during the Pandemic Era. A week later, he then not only aligned with Paul Heyman but also won the Universal Championship from Wyatt at Payback 2020.

Recently, a video of The Tribal Chief's return to the company was uploaded, and fans took notice of it. The WWE Universe believes that Bray Wyatt will be back in the company and most likely in a similar way to how Roman Reigns returned to the company at the event.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Reigns pinned Bran Strowman to win the title!

Wyatt hasn't appeared on television since March!

Wyatt was supposed to compete at WrestleMania 39!

Wyatt hasn't held gold since 2020!

The Fiend hasn't faced The Tribal Chief!

Reigns haven't pinned Wyatt yet!

Last month, some WWE fans were able to figure out the return of John Cena when they uploaded the Leader of Cenation's return at Money in the Bank 2021. It will be interesting to see if Bray Wyatt returns to WWE at the Hottest Party of The Summer.

Jey Uso could possibly face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023

Jey Uso was Roman Reigns' first proper feud as the Universal Champion on Friday Night SmackDown during the Pandemic Era. Unfortunately, The Tribal Chief was able to manipulate Jey and made him join The Bloodline.

After Jimmy's return, they reformed The Usos and went on to become the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in the company's history. However, The Bloodline started to disrespect the duo after they lost their titles at WrestleMania 39.

Jimmy Uso had enough of the drama and superkicked Roman Reigns at Night of Champions 2023 and left the stable. Following the event, Jey did the same, and the two challenged him to a tag match at Money in the Bank 2023.

In the main event of MITB, Jey Uso was able to pin The Tribal Chief in the middle of the ring without any distraction or outside interference. This marked Roman Reigns taking a pinfall for the first time in more than 3 years. It is highly likely that Jey Uso will be the one to face Roman Reigns for his title at SummerSlam.

Do you think Jey Uso will finally dethrone The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes