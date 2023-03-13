Is Big E ever coming back? Former WWE champion sheds light on his return

Fans have been wondering about Big E’s WWE return for a considerable time now, with his last appearance coming over a year ago. The 37-year-old suffered an unfortunate neck injury on the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Fortunately, the latest update regarding his condition is positive.

The New Day member fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae. Concerns grew when he stated that he may not be able to wrestle again. Luckily, he didn’t need surgery for his injuries and recuperated at home throughout 2022. Fellow superstars continued to support Big E mentally throughout his recovery and soon started attending various sporting events.

Big E’s WWE return is slated to be after the one-year mark of his injury, as he needs to undergo some scans. TMZ recently reached out to the former world champion. In the interview, E disclosed more about his condition; however, his return to the ring remains a mystery. Whether or not he can wrestle again, E is likely to return to television at some point.

“I feel great. I don't have any nerve issues, don't have any weakness, don't have any atrophy. And, I got really lucky, because it could've really been a lot worse."

Big E stated that he would be content even if he isn’t cleared to wrestle again. This further indicates that there is a potential role for him in either situation.

“I think I'll be at peace with whatever happens. Whether I can wrestle again I'll be at peace with that, if I can't wrestle again, so be it."

Furthermore, the New Day member was most recently seen alongside his teammate Kofi Kingston at the 2023 Kids Choice Awards. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair were also present, among other notable superstars.

WWE Superstar Big E will be seen in a non-wrestling capacity on Road to WrestleMania 39

Big E was at the peak of his wrestling career from 2021-22. Besides being an eight-time tag team champion, he won the 2021 Money in the Bank Ladder Match and successfully cashed in on Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Championship. He became the promotion’s 33rd Triple Crown Champion after over a decade.

The Powerhouse of Positivity will feature in the Wheel of Fortune game show during the week leading up to WrestleMania 39. The first episode is slated to air on Monday, March 27. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Damage CTRL member Bayley are also part of the game show.

WWE may want to save Big E’s return to television for WrestleMania weekend to garner a huge pop. With Kofi Kingston out with an injury, a potential post-Mania return would benefit Xavier Woods, who’d gain back a tag team partner. However, a full-blown New Day reunion may still have to wait.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes