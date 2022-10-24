Big E has been away from the squared circle since March 2022, and uncertainty looms over the former WWE Champion's career. However, Kofi Kingston shared some positive news and stated that Big E is improving as time passes.

Woods and Kingston have continued as a tag team in Big E's absence and have somewhat thrived, but fans and wrestlers alike are missing the powerhouse of positivity.

Big E's neck injury has been a major concern for many, and people have been inquiring about his recovery ever since.

Speaking with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Kofi Kingston slipped in some information on his stablemate and how he has been doing. Kingston also spoke about the possibilities of WWE introducing Trios Title.

"Anything is possible. I feel, like you said, there's a lot of trios going on - Sheamus and the Brawling Brutes, The Bloodline, The New Day too. We see how E does in coming back. He's getting a lot better too for those who are concerned and what not. He was actually roller skating the other day. I was like 'Oh my God, is he okay? You're alright man? He's coming along and he's in great spirits. We're just kind of taking it one day at a time but I think a trios title would be interesting, it would obviously be something that has never been done before in WWE so who knows. You gotta stay tuned and watch to find out," said Kingston.

Big E was injured earlier this year on an episode of WWE SmackDown

In a tag team match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland, Big E was supposed to take a belly-to-belly suplex on the outside from the latter. However, the spot didn't go as planned, and the former Intercontinental Champion landed on his head. This led to the match being stopped and Big E being stretchered out.

It was later revealed that Big E had suffered a broken neck and would be out due to injury. Nonetheless, the former WWE Champion was sure to make appearances here and there from time to time.

