"I'll be at peace with whatever happens" - Big E on his future in WWE

Big E is undoubtedly among the most beloved WWE Superstars over the last few years. Unfortunately, we haven't seen him in a long time due to an injury he suffered last year, and he has now provided an update on the situation.

The Powerhouse of The New Day achieved major success in 2021-22 as he became Mr. Money in the Bank and a World Champion. Unfortunately, during an episode of Smackdown that aired exactly one year ago, he suffered a severe neck injury. He hasn't been back in the squared circle ever since.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Big E discussed the condition of his injury and his return to WWE. He stated that fortunately, he feels good and is able to live a normal life right now.

"I feel great. I dont have any nerve issues, don't have any weakness, don't have any atrophy. And, I got really lucky, because it could've really been a lot worse."

He went on to state that his return to the ring is still uncertain, and we will have to wait and see. He was also asked if he would be content if he never got to be a wrestler again. He stated that he will be fine either way.

"I think I'll be at peace with whatever happens. Whether I can wrestle again I'll be at peace with that, if I can't wrestle again, so be it," said Big E.

We hope that the former WWE Champion will recover and return to the squared circle very soon.

Big E recently praised fellow WWE Superstar

Although Big E hasn't been an active performer, he has been making non-wrestling appearances for WWE. During an appearance on The Bump, he offered praise for none other than his former rival and one-half of The Street Profits, Montez Ford.

"It's hard not to be a Montez guy, man. You talk about somebody who has all the tools, charismatic as hell, absurdly athletic, he has everything man. So it's about time for Montez to get his. So I'm excited to see his rise, to see his run. Talk about a star, the guy has screamed star for a long time. It's time to get Montez cooking."

Montez Ford later reacted to the praise, stating that it meant everything to him.

It is nice to see the former rivals having nothing but love for each other. Hopefully, the two will get to battle each other again very soon.

