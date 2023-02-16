Former champion reacts to praise from Big E surrounding his potential in WWE

When Big E cashed-in his Money in the Bank contract and won his first WWE Championship back in 2021, fans fell in love with the underdog moment.

Their support for the New Day star was so strong that his dropping the title to Brock Lesnar and subsequent demotion to mid-card status was met with a negative reception. Big E is yet to return to TV, still recovering from a neck injury.

Last week on WWE's The Bump, Big E singled out Montez Ford as a 'star.' The WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champion responded to this by stating that Big E was someone he idolized, and that the New Day star's words meant everything to him.

“It means everything, man. [...] Especially coming from someone that, I would say, one of the people I’ve looked up to and idolized, you know, before I even got into business — Big E. You know, being part of New Day and everything that they’ve done and paved the way and the road they showed for myself and a lot of other of my peers as well. But specifically myself, these guys have done so much for me and given me so much examples and motivation and inspiration to achieve and aspire to be more." (H/T Cageside Seats)

Ford even went on to state that he was 'humbled,' revealing a nickname he calls the former WWE Champion.

“But it is very, very, very, very humbling man because, like I said, we all put so much effort into this. And to have someone like Big E, Gold-E is what I call him, to say some stuff like that, that’s not only inspiring and means a lot and very humbling, but it’s also very motivating for me to just continue going there this weekend and show the world what he feels and what I feel as well. So I really, really appreciate that and I thank God for him.” (H/T Cageside Seats)

Montez Ford serenaded Angelo Dawkins on WWE RAW

While Ford advanced to the Chamber match, Angelo Dawkins lost his qualifying bout to Damian Priest. On WWE Digital Exclusive, Ford serenaded his tag partner and further posted the video clip on social media with the caption "Next US Champion."

Who is your pick to walk out of the Chamber as the United States Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

