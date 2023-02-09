"Guy has screamed star for a long time" - Big E on current WWE RAW Superstar

Big E is one of the most recent WWE Champions who fans got behind wholeheartedly. Only a few superstars get that kind of adoration. Due to an unfortunate neck injury, the New Day star has been out of action for many months, and nothing has been revealed about his return to the squared circle.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old had an interesting name for who he has been rooting for during his hiatus. He named former tag team champion Montez Ford.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the former WWE Champion was full of praise for one half of Street Profits. Big E went on to claim that Montez Ford is a 'star' and that he is excited to see the superstar's rise.

"It's hard not to be a Montez guy, man. You talk about somebody who has all the tools, charismatic as hell, absurdly athletic, he has everything man. So it's about time for Montez to get his. So I'm excited to see his rise, to see his run. Talk about a star, the guy has screamed star for a long time. It's time to get Montez cooking."

Ford picked up a win over Elias on Monday night this week to punch his ticket to the Elimination Chamber match at the eponymous premium live event set to take place on February 18, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Montez Ford will be among the five superstars challenging Austin Theory for the latter's United States Championship.

What Montez Ford had to say to his tag partner ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

While Montez Ford picked up the victory over Elias, Angelo Dawkins lost his qualifying match against Damian Priest. After the show on Monday night, Ford was seen serenading his tag partner. He further went on to make a bold statement, teasing a massive win for himself inside the Chamber.

"Next "US" Champion. #EliminationChamber," tweeted Montez Ford.

Should Montez outlast every other superstar in the US title Elimination Chamber contest, he will win his first singles title in WWE. In less than two weeks, we will find out what Triple H & creative have in store for the bright young superstar.

Do you think Montez Ford can win the Elimination Chamber match and become the next US Champion? Vote in the poll and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : Do you think Montez Ford will win the US title at WWE Elimination Chamber? Yes No 0 votes