Former champion makes bold WWE Elimination Chamber claim as he serenades teammate

This year's WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event will host, for the first time ever, a United States Championship Elimination Chamber match. The contest features five challengers for Austin Theory's title, including former world champion Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest and Montez Ford.

Priest and Ford punched their tickets to the Chamber this week on Monday Night RAW by winning their respective qualifying bouts against Angelo Dawkins and Elias respectively.

The former tag team champions may have a bit of friction on the Road to WrestleMania. Both Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been rumored to be splitting up for a long time now. However, nothing has been teased so far on television.

Following Ford's win on RAW, he serenaded Dawkins in a WWE Digital Exclusive. The former even posted a tweet with a caption that read:

"Next "US" Champion. #EliminationChamber"

Could Montez Ford walk into WWE WrestleMania 39 as United States Champion?

Triple H & co. have nailed the US title picture over the last several months, with Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory involved. But with both The Visionary and The All Mighty potentially involved in feuds of their own, Austin Theory needs a program for WrestleMania 39.

While it is not out of the realm of possibility that Rollins could walk out of WWE Elimination Chamber as champion and defend the title against Logan Paul in their rumored Mania bout, Theory has been on a roll of late.

Should Ford win the title inside the chamber, or at least be the runner-up, which could warrant another shot at Mania, the former tag team champion will finally get his singles program at a premium live event.

