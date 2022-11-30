3 Reasons why Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins should split and 2 reasons they shouldn't

When it comes to style and in-ring ability, both Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, known together as the Street Profits, are every bit as good as can be.

They returned to in-ring action on the November 28, 2022, edition of RAW after Ford healed from injury. One of the most entertaining duos in the tag team division, Ford and Dawkins are Tag Team Triple Crown Champions in WWE, having held the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships once each.

While they have given us some high-voltage in-ring action, with The Usos holding both sets of tag team gold and no signs of dropping them anytime soon, it may be time to split the profits.

Listed below are three reasons why Street Profits should split up and two why they shouldn't.

#5. Should: A monster push may be in the cards for Montez Ford

Blake Lovell @wrestleblake



and myself discuss why we think so, and also the reason a Street Profits breakup isn't necessary to push Ford as a singles star.



#WWE



youtu.be/6-ZHM7PhAYM Could Montez Ford be the future face of WWE? @ADThompson__ and myself discuss why we think so, and also the reason a Street Profits breakup isn't necessary to push Ford as a singles star. #WWE Raw Could Montez Ford be the future face of WWE?@ADThompson__ and myself discuss why we think so, and also the reason a Street Profits breakup isn't necessary to push Ford as a singles star.#WWE #WWERaw youtu.be/6-ZHM7PhAYM https://t.co/VWujRcOj22

The Street Profits have been together since their official main roster debut in 2019. A singles run may be imminent for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Ford, in particular, has the energy to put on show-stealing performances each week with his high-flying prowess. He has reportedly also become a favorite of the higher-ups.

When asked about his tag partner during an episode of After the Bell podcast, Dawkins stated that Montez Ford is destined to become the world champion in WWE:

"I'd be lying if I said I didn’t hear all the talk on the internet all the time about Tez. Tez is a freak of nature. That's my brother. I know he's good. I know he's talented. He's destined to become the world champion..."

Dawkins has also shown he is a serious competitor in recent months.

#4. Shouldn't: Street Profits are legitimate tag team contenders

They are Tag Team Triple Crown Champions in WWE

WWE has mishandled its tag team division for years. In recent times, however, there are a few legit tag teams who can totally make the audience believe in their credibility. Street Profits is one such team. Henceforth, splitting the duo may not be the best way to go.

Usos and Street Profits could reignite their feud over the tag team championships. Both teams, as we know, are capable of milking the opportunity to its fullest potential.

Even if the Usos wind up dropping the gold come WrestleMania season, the succeeding tag champs need legit competition. So, in the long run, it would be smart to keep them in the tag team division.

#3. Should: The fresh matchups for both men as singles competitors

Both Ford and Dawkins have had some singles matches in the past

Despite being mostly involved in tag team matches, both Ford and Dawkins have had the opportunity to compete in singles matches, most notably against Seth Rollins and Riddle for the former and Omos for the latter.

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Montez Ford and Seth Rollins KILLED that. Such a joy to watch that without a commercial break. Just another notch on Ford’s belt for his eventual singles run #WWERaw Montez Ford and Seth Rollins KILLED that. Such a joy to watch that without a commercial break. Just another notch on Ford’s belt for his eventual singles run #WWERaw

Since Triple H has been running things as Chief Content Officer, there is a certain degree of gravitas given to the wrestlers and the overall product. Thus, a solid mid-card story to begin with, and eventual world championship feuds for either man is something we can look forward to down the line.

#2. Shouldn't: Yet to have that defining story that would be remembered for years to come

Their most memorable recent bouts were against RKBro and The Usos

Street Profits have had some amazing matches this year against RKBro, The Alpha Academy, and The Usos. Their tag team championship match at Money in the Bank became an instant classic. And yet, something was missing.

It's that defining feud most remarkable tag teams have had in the past. The Hardys, Edge and Christian, and The Dudleys had each other, DX had Rated RKO and Usos had New Day.

Before they split, Ford and Dawkins should have an opposition that pushes them to the limits and beyond. There are teams on the current roster that can step up and do so.

Angelo Dawkins spoke on WWE RAW Talk after their well-received return on the November 28 episode.

"The Street Profits are here to take over the tag division. That’s been the goal since Day 1, that’s been the goal since we came out of our mums. That’s because we was born as champions. The goal for The Street Profits is the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships and nothing other than that."

Perhaps a more personal feud with the Usos will do the trick. Or, better yet, a fresh feud with Judgment Day?

#1. Should: Montez Ford versus Angelo Dawkins over a WWE World Championship

For this to matter to a high point and draw comparisons to other successful tag team-turned-rivals such as Jeff and Matt Hardy, and most recently, Edge and Randy Orton, the previous point needs to happen.

Nevertheless, Street Profits are already three-time tag team champions. They had a combined 312-day reign as tag team champions on both RAW and SmackDown. Both wrestlers are world-class athletes, and a world championship feud between the two needs to happen at some point.

The seeds seem to have already been planted, albeit subtly, in the aforementioned Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast, where Dawkins talked about how his partner is a surefire future world champ. He also pointed out:

"...But then on the hand, I saw people talking about me like I'm some scrub or whatever. It was one of those things where everybody thinks for some reason, some weird reason, that I’m not good."

His tag team partner's organic rise among the ranks must be getting into Dawkins' head. On wanting more respect, he continued:

"I'll play my role. I’m a role player in a way, but then I had to remind everybody like, ‘Hey, dawg, you’re gonna have to put some respect on my name.' The talk is starting to piss me off now. Now you’re about to see a different me."

Ford will most likely be the breakout star and capture the title first. But the timeline doesn't matter as much as these two wrestlers eventually reaching their maximum potential - as two future main eventers in WWE.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : Do you think Ford and Dawkins should split? Yes No 0 votes