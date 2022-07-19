Angelo Dawkins vs Omos descends into chaos on WWE RAW

A singles match between Angelo Dawkins and Omos on WWE RAW has ended up in chaos on WWE RAW.

The match was setup in a backstage segment featuring the Street Profits discussing their upcoming SummerSlam match with The Usos. The pair talked about the special guest referee for the match, Jeff Jarrett, before being interrupted by MVP and Omos. A match between Angelo Dawkins and The Nigerian Giant was then made for later in the night.

When the match began, Dawkins tried to use his speed advantage but quickly found himself dominated by the seven-footer. When Angelo finally started to gain the advantage over Omos thanks to help from Montez Ford, MVP got involved and was disqualified for his troubles. The match was then re-started by WWE Official Adam Pearce, who ordered MVP to compete as Omos' partner against the Street Profits.

The match would go back and forth, with both teams hitting some big moves and Omos impressing with his size and power. However, The Usos had seen enough when Montez Ford began to build momentum and got themselves involved. This got the match thrown out, as The Usos left the Profits laying on the canvas.

It will be interesting to see who will walk out of Summerslam as WWE Tag Team Champions. You can read more about the Biggest Party of the Summer by clicking right here.

