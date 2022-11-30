WWE didn't want to use one-half of Street Profits on TV - Reports

Street Profits are one of the most decorated tag teams in the company. According to recent reports, WWE planned on keeping one-half of the team, Angelo Dawkins, off television until Montez Ford recovered from his injury.

Earlier this year, Street Profits brought a change in their attitude as they went up against RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. Unfortunately, they were unable to win the gold even after several attempts before the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships were unified.

A few months ago, Montez Ford of Street Profits was seen wearing a leg brace on Monday Night RAW. Since then, the team has not been seen on television. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio (WON), Dave Meltzer mentioned that WWE kept Dawkins off weekly programming during Ford's injury. Here's what he said:

"Ford was out of action, he had a calf muscle injury and they decided to take Dawkins off TV because Ford wasn’t on TV. The minute you could see Dawkins chomping at the bit, because this guy improved so much and he looked really good." [H/T - BodySlam]

It will be interesting to see what's next for the duo as several reports in the past have stated that the two are going to split in the near future.

Street Profits had a message for the Usos after WWE RAW

Earlier this year, the Profits and the Usos began feuding on both brands as the duo wanted to dethrone the members of The Bloodline to become the greatest tag team in the company.

The two teams had stellar matches at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam 2022 where both squads proved themselves, but the Usos ultimately retained. Upon returning to RAW, the team had a message for The Bloodline members. Check it out:

"The Street Profits are here to take over the tag division. That’s been the goal since Day 1, that’s been the goal since we came out of our mums. That’s because we was born as champions. The goal for The Street Profits is the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships and nothing other than that."

It will be interesting to see if the WWE Universe gets a third match between the Profits and The Usos for the titles.

Do you want to see another match between the two teams? Sound off in the comment section.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes