"That's been the goal since Day 1" – Top WWE Tag Team set their sights on The Usos' Championships

As the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos have a constant target on their back. One team that is determined to defeat them is The Street Profits.

Consisting of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, The Street Profits are one of only two duos in company history to win the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships. The other is The Revival (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) who were the first to achieve the feat.

Speaking on RAW Talk, Angelo Dawkins sent a warning to Jimmy and Jey Uso, making it clear that their current goal is to go after the gold.

"The Street Profits are here to take over the tag division. That’s been the goal since Day 1, that’s been the goal since we came out of our mums. That’s because we was born as champions. The goal for The Street Profits is the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships and nothing other than that." From 2:07 to 3:07

The Profits, like many current teams, have tried and failed against the current champs this year. They have lost twice to them, first at Money In the Bank then at SummerSlam this past July.

The Usos are reportedly set to defend their titles at WrestleMania

With very few tag teams left to face, WWE may be plotting for a close ally of Jimmy and Jey to face off against them. That being The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn, who for the time being is part of The Bloodline faction alongside the tag champs.

According to a recent report from WrestlingNews.co, The Usos will put their Undisputed Championships on the line at WrestleMania next April against the team of Sami Zayn and his close friend Kevin Owens.

"As many have figured out by now, the plan is indeed for KO and Zayn to challenge The Usos for the World Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania." (via WrestlingNews.co)

Much like their cousin and leader Roman Reigns, the brothers are record-setting champions. They recently became the longest reigning tag champs in WWE history, with their current run standing at 495 days and counting

