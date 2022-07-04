Backstage update on Montez Ford’s upcoming singles push in WWE

Is WWE preparing to break up Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins?

Friday night on SmackDown, Kayla Braxton brought up the idea that The Street Profits hadn't been getting along well backstage. The comment seemingly came from nowhere and left fans scratching their heads. However, this has further fueled the speculation of WWE looking to break up Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the idea of The Street Profits breaking up, revealing that he'd heard that there are people within the company that want to push Ford as a singles act:

"I know there are people who want to push him (Montez Ford) as a singles so it’s possible," Dave Meltzer said. "It will be really tough for (Angelo Dawkins) if they break up the team, I can see him really falling off. I can see them (WWE) really wanting to do something with Ford as a single, he’s got a lot of charisma, super athlete, so there are people who are very high on him right now, especially with his new physique." [H/T: Wrestle Purists]

Montez Ford addresses the rumor of The Street Profits breaking up

Prior to the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, Montez Ford spoke with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. regarding the possibility of The Street Profits breaking up.

Ford didn't hide the fact that he's had dreams of being the WWE World Champion, pointing out that everyone wants to create a legacy:

"If the draft happens and we’re forced to go our separate ways, we’re definitely going to keep that support there," Montez Ford said. "Keep bringing it 100 percent. I know as a kid, speaking for myself, I’ve always had dreams of being a WWE World Champion. That dream just never fades away man. When you’re here, I feel like if you’re not trying to be the guy or the team, then what are you here for? You know, besides the money. But still at the same time, like you want to create a legacy." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

While we aren't sure what's next for The Street Profits, the finish of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match last night certainly suggests that the rivalry between these two teams will continue for the time being.

If that means a rematch at SummerSlam, we're certain that it will be announced sooner rather than later.

