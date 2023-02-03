Logan Paul sends out four-word message mocking former WWE Champion

Among a few other big names, Logan Paul returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble. After putting on a solid performance, which included a high-flying spot with Ricochet, the YouTube sensation did the unthinkable: eliminate former WWE Champion Seth Rollins from the match.

This came as a shock to fans as there were no rumors ahead of the event that suggested a contest between the two was in the works.

Despite this, Triple H and Co. are seemingly heading towards WrestleMania 39 with a match between the unlikely pair. Logan Paul recently sent a four-word message to Seth Rollins on Twitter with a video clip of him eliminating The Visionary from the Rumble bout.

"look at this dude @WWERollins," Logan tweeted.

Logan Paul was last seen wrestling Roman Reigns in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last year at the Crown Jewel premium live event in a losing effort. However, his performance was singled out for praise.

Seth Rollins has no comments on Logan Paul following WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Post-Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins bounced back with a win over Chad Gable in a qualifying match. The Visionary will be among the five competitors challenging the United States Champion, Austin Theory, at the Elimination Chamber premium live event scheduled to take place on February 18, 2023.

During the company's Digital Exclusive interview, when Cathy Kelley asked about Logan Paul, Rollins maintained silence.

The duo's rumored bout at WrestleMania at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, could even be for the United States Championship if Rollins prevails inside the Chamber.

Irrespective of whether it being a title match or not, their contest is a surefire show-stealer. We all know what Logan Paul can do after his few performances last year, while The Visionary is debatably the most reliable superstar in the Stamford-based promotion. No matter where he is placed on the card, Seth Rollins steals the show.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : Should WWE book the match, who would you like to see walk out of WrestleMania 39 with the victory? Logan Paul Seth Rollins 0 votes