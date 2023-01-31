"Don't know what that does for anybody" - Former veteran targets WWE over Logan Paul's booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the company losing its way with the booking of Logan Paul.

The 27-year-old YouTube sensation returned to WWE this past weekend when he entered the Royal Rumble at number 29. Logan had a memorable debut in the matchup as he managed to oust Seth "Freakin" Rollins before being eliminated by eventual winner Cody Rhodes.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Logan's last match was with Roman, and facing Seth Rollins would be a downgrade for the internet sensation. He felt that Paul would have been better served if he faced Rollins and then moved up to The Tribal Chief.

"Here's the problem I have with them. Bro, Logan Paul had a match with Roman Reigns. Now we're going down the ladder. That's what I hate. If he would've had a match with Rollins first, and he goes over. But he lost to Roman Reigns and now he's going down the ladder. I don't know what that does for anybody other than this is a spot fest and Oh-Aah!" [40:08 - 40:43]

Vince Russo feels Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins will be a spot fest

During the same conversation, Russo detailed that WWE was building up Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins to be a huge matchup at Mania. He, however, felt that there wouldn't be too much of a story leading up to the bout.

"Again bro, it's for the match. I'm not a match guy." Russo said. "There's gonna be no story going in. It's gonna be a spot fest. If you love spot fests, good for you. I could care less." [38:20 - 38:46]

Would you be excited to see Logan Paul square off against Seth Rollins in a marquee match at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

