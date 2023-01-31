WWE RAW deserves some good grades for putting on a solid show following the Royal Rumble. While we haven't seen the likes of The Usos show up, it had plenty of action and setup for future shows, including the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Now that this week's episode of WWE RAW is over and done, it is time to grade every segment and match. Let's see which ones delivered and which ones failed to land.

Cody Rhodes kicks off WWE RAW and addresses his Royal Rumble win

Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring to a thunderous ovation. He talked about his long journey to get to where he was and spoke about the struggles he had to endure. He then addressed The Bloodline and Roman Reigns and vowed to end the latter's title reign at WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes' passionate promo was rudely interrupted by The Judgment Day, who expressed their displeasure at him ruining their Rumble plans. After Dominik Mysterio ran his mouth, The American Nightmare challenged any one of the heels to fight him. Edge emerged to attack them, but WWE officials broke up the fight.

Grade: A

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Chad Gable w/ Otis (Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)

In the first of multiple qualifying matches scheduled for WWE RAW, Seth “Freakin” Rollins took on Chad Gable. The two superstars traded their best shots and wrestled a competitive match with good near-falls and fast action.

Rollins nursed his knee throughout the contest, allowing Gable a free bullseye. However, that didn't stop him from picking up the win. After getting out of the Alpha Academy Master's Ankle Lock and Pedigree, The Visionary landed a Pedigree of his own for the three-count.

In doing so, he became the first WWE RAW Superstar to book his place inside the Elimination Chamber.

Grade: B+

IYO SKY w/ Bayley and Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae w/ “Michin” Mia Yim

Damage CTRL's IYO SKY took on Candice LeRae in the first women's match of the night. There were plenty of moving parts in this contest, and it would be the outside factors that played a part in its ending.

Before the introduction of the shenanigans, SKY and LeRae had an intense battle featuring plenty of hard-hitting moves. As the tag team champion missed a moonsault, Dakota Kai distracted the referee long enough for her partner to kick out.

Bayley got involved and was taken out by the Poison Pixie, but the distraction allowed SKY to roll her opponent up for the win.

Grade: B

Rhea Ripley makes her WrestleMania decision

Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley made her way to the ring alone. She spoke about where she was three years ago and recalled losing to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36. She gave the SmackDown Women's Champion her props and hailed her for staying at the top.

Ripley proceeded to anoint herself as the one who shook up the natural order of things. She picked Flair as her champion of choice for her WrestleMania 39 title match.

The Nightmare ended her promo with a simple, "Charlotte Flair, I choose you!"

Grade: B+

Baron Corbin w/ JBL vs. Johnny Gargano w/ Dexter Lumis (Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)

Baron Corbin fought Johnny Gargano in a match to qualify for the United States Championship match inside the Elimination Chamber. It was a standard contest between power and agility, with the latter winning out this week on WWE RAW.

The end of the match saw Dexter Lumis drive an ax through JBL's iconic hat, leading to the Hall of Famer tripping over. Corbin looked to bounce back with his patented End of Days but fell victim to a roll-up from Gargano and lost the match.

Grade: C+

Austin Theory appears on the VIP Lounge

MVP introduced United States Champion Austin Theory in the VIP Lounge. The latter wasted little time trashing the host, his show, and Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty appeared angry, but his former associate held him back.

Theory continued to taunt Lashley, who was let loose by MVP. The former WWE Champion unloaded on Mr. A-TownDown. In the chaos, he accidentally speared the host as the United States Champion escaped.

Grade: B

The Miz vs. Rick Boogs

The Miz entered the ring and complained about not getting his flowers at RAW is XXX. WWE RAW official Adam Pearce emerged to shut him up and introduce the returning Rick Boogs as his opponent for the night.

The Miz was blindsided and began arguing with the referee as soon as the bell rang. Boogs manhandled him and put him down for the count with a huge military press slam for the emphatic win.

Grade: B

Bayley and Becky Lynch confront each other

Bayley talked about how she eliminated Becky Lynch from the Royal Rumble and declared that she was finished with her. The latter emerged to call her out on not fighting her inside the steel cage on RAW is XXX.

The Role Model delivered multiple personal shots in reply, leading to The Man challenging her rival to a steel cage match in Orlando next week on WWE RAW. She blackmailed Bayley into accepting by threatening to attack a helpless Dakota Kai.

Grade: B+

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bronson Reed (Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)

Bronson Reed looked to make the most of his biggest match on the WWE RAW roster when he took on Dolph Ziggler in an Elimination Chamber match. He overpowered him from the start, fending off brief comeback attempts from his opponent in an emphatic fashion.

The Show Off was outmatched and fell prey to a devastating Tsunami that secured Reed's ticket for the US Title match.

Grade: B

Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Bálor w/ The Judgment Day

The main event of WWE RAW saw Cody Rhodes wrestle his first singles match back from injury. His opponent was Finn Balor, who was eager to spoil his party by any means necessary.

Rhodes and Balor wrestled a back-and-forth match that had the crowd buzzing. Seeing their leader suffering, Judgment Day got involved but was sidestepped. That gave The Extraordinary Man the chance to seize control of the match and put The American Nightmare through a world of pain.

Edge and Beth Phoenix emerged to cancel out Balor's numbers game. The Rated-R Superstar took out both Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Rhea Ripley attacked the veteran but was speared out of her boots by Phoenix.

In the ring, the former Universal Champion had Rhodes on the ropes. Edge provided a momentary distraction and the latter duly capitalized. Three Cross Rhodes and the win followed, and WWE RAW came to a close with a babyface celebration.

Grade: A

