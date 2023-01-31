Seth Rollins silenced on RAW after being asked about his rumored WrestleMania 39 opponent

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins seems to have been stunned into silence on being asked about his thoughts on Logan Paul eliminating him from the Rumble match.

Seth Rollins had a successful outing on RAW this week, defeating Chad Gable in a highly competitive match to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. He will now join several other superstars in vying for Austin Theory's United States Title inside the gruesome structure.

Cathy Kelley interviewed Seth Rollins a bit after his qualifying match, and when he was asked about Logan Paul, the man who eliminated him in the Royal Rumble, he was silent.

Rollins has essentially turned face at this point, although the nature of his character also leaves a bit of leeway for him to act as a heel. The Visionary was certainly shocked when the number 29 entrant, Logan Paul, eliminated him.

While The Visionary was jovial during the interview, he seemed to turn perplexed and walked away from Kelly.

There was speculation that it was a tease for the two of them to face off at WrestleMania 39.

Check out Rollins' response below:

Logan Paul's last singles match was against none other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, where he put on a fantastic effort and fell short at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

It will be interesting to see what the road to WrestleMania holds for Rollins.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes