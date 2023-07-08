Is a major WWE Superstar getting a new gimmick after losing to AJ Styles? The signs are there

AJ Styles squared off against a major WWE superstar this week on SmackDown. The Phenomenal One picked up a surprisingly quick win against Karrion Kross, who was apparently given a new nickname during his latest televised match.

Kross was referred to as the ‘People’s Executioner’ during his match against AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown this week. The new nickname might lead to a new gimmick for the 37-year-old star on the blue brand.

It is worth mentioning that Kross has lost all the feuds he’s been in since he returned to the company in 2022. This could be a sign that he’s getting a new gimmick because apparently, he isn’t exceeding in his current one.

Kross was originally referred to as ‘The Doom Walker’ after his return to WWE in 2022. He got the nickname on the September 3, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Scarlett also got her ‘Seductive Siren of Sin’ nickname on the same episode.

His match against AJ Styles was apparently cut short due to time constraints. Kross and Scarlett even didn’t get to complete their entrance before the match on SmackDown this week.

Will AJ Styles wrestle at SummerSlam 2023? Analysing the possibility

The Phenomenal One squashed his opponent in a matter of minutes. He then celebrated his win with ‘Michin’ Mia Yim before heading back to the Gorilla. His quick win on SmackDown might set him up for a title match at SummerSlam.

It is possible that Styles could face Austin Theory for the United States Championship at the biggest party of the summer. The two stars recently crossed paths at WWE house shows. Theory also successfully retained his title against Sheamus on SmackDown this week.

It remains to be seen if Triple H will book the two superstars in a title program on the road to SummerSlam.

