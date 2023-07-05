Austin Theory to lose his US Title to top WWE Superstar at SummerSlam 2023? Analyzing the possibility

Austin Theory is expected to defend his United States Championship at SummerSlam 2023. He became a two-time US Champion at Survivor Series WarGames 2022. It is possible that the 25-year-old star could drop his title to a top name at the Biggest Event of the Summer.

The star in question is none other than AJ Styles. The two squared off against each other for the United States Championship at the WWE house show in Cardiff on July 2, 2023. WWE could be testing the waters for a potential feud between the two on the road to SummerSlam 2023.

Austin Theory previously retained his title against The Phenomenal One in a Triple Threat match also involving LA Knight at a WWE live event in Ireland on June 29, 2023. The young star’s last televised title defense transpired against Jey Uso on the June 9, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Vick @Vick_8122 Austin Theory retains against AJ Styles and LA Knight in Dublin Austin Theory retains against AJ Styles and LA Knight in Dublin https://t.co/hyNWREWiQS

Theory will be putting his title on the line against Sheamus as SmackDown heads to Madison Square Garden this Friday. The champion will seemingly be accompanied to the ring by the new SmackDown addition Pretty Deadly.

AJ Styles will also be in action on the blue brand this week. The Phenomenal One will take on Karrion Kross in a rematch from their mixed tag team encounter on the June 16, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Has Austin Theory’s United States title run become stale?

Theory hasn’t lost his title since November 22, having retained it against stars such as of Edge and John Cena, against whom he had a match at WrestleMania 39. Despite his incredible catalog of opponents, some fans are referring to his title reign as boring.

𝙎𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖙 ✟ 💫 @Saintbetter1 This man is having one of the most boring US title runs of all time This man is having one of the most boring US title runs of all time 🔥 https://t.co/a9tZytdIus

The SmackDown star hasn’t been involved in a meaningful feud since his WrestleMania program with John Cena. With that said, he could turn the tide by taking on a veteran in AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2023.

It remains to be seen if the two superstars will win their respective matches on SmackDown this week.

Do you think Austin Theory’s run has become stale? Let us know in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes