Austin Theory to defend US Title against 12-time champion on WWE SmackDown after Money in the Bank

The 2022 men's Money in the Bank winner, Austin Theory, is not scheduled for tonight's premium live event in London. However, his next title defense has been confirmed.

Theory will defend the United States Championship against Sheamus on the July 7 episode of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. This is a rematch from their contest at the end of May. The two have quietly feuded since then, with the 25-year-old star forming a brief alliance with Pretty Deadly.

The pre-Money in the Bank episode of SmackDown saw Austin Theory defeat Ridge Holland with relative ease before attacking him afterward. He and Sheamus are rumored to feud until SummerSlam, so it will be interesting to see if next week's match has a clean finish or not.

The Celtic Warrior might be one of many former world champions Theory has beaten during his United States Title reign, but he will have the chance to end it. Do you think Sheamus will win the belt? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

What else is advertised for the WWE SmackDown after Money in the Bank?

Next week's SmackDown is set to be a big one, with the road to SummerSlam kicking off for the blue brand. Aside from Austin Theory vs. Sheamus, AJ Styles will look to defeat Karrion Kross after losing to him in a mixed tag team match.

Meanwhile, Edge's WWE return has been set. He will be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect, which could tease a feud with the former NXT star for when he can wrestle again following his broken leg.

Also, the fallout from Money in the Bank could light up Madison Square Garden, especially if The Usos defeat Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. LA Knight and Iyo Sky may also return to SmackDown with big wins, as they are the top choices to win their respective Money in the Bank ladder matches.

WWE is hotting up once again as The Biggest Party of the Summer rolls around.

