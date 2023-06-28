33-year-old WWE Superstar is out with a broken leg

WWE SmackDown will be the final stop ahead of Money in the Bank 2023 which takes place the following Day in The O2 Arena, London. Recently, it was revealed that Grayson Waller has been out of action due to a broken leg, which is why he hasn't made his debut on the main roster yet.

Earlier this year, Grayson Waller was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual draft. However, Waller hasn't competed, nor has been involved in a storyline with any superstar. Instead, he has been hosting the Grayson Waller Effect on a weekly basis.

On RAW this week, Waller addressed the criticism he faced after Carmelo Hayes made his debut on the red brand. In the video, Waller revealed that his last match with Hayes is the reason behind the broken leg, and that he is currently rehabbing before he makes his in-ring debut. Check it out:

"See what I've learned the last eight weeks, all the pain, all the suffering, all the rehab, doing everything I could possibly do to make sure when I come back I'm in the best shape of my life. People online couldn't care less. The fans couldn't care less." [H/T - WrestlingNewsCo]

It will be interesting to see when Waller will make a full recovery and step inside the squared circle to make his in-ring debut for the blue brand.

Logan Paul will be on the Grayson Waller Show ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Earlier this year, WWE announced that the company will return to the United Kingdom and host Money in the Bank instead of having another edition of WWE Clash at The Castle.

LA Knight, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar of the Latino World Order, Butch of The Brawling Brutes, and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

However, Logan Paul made his way into the match without competing in qualifying matches and stated that he will capture the briefcase at the PLE. Last Monday, a huge brawl broke out between the participants after Paul's appearance on WWE RAW.

On the final SmackDown before Money in the Bank, Logan Paul is set to come back on the blue brand to appear on the Grayson Waller Effect and talk about the MITB match.

Who do you think will win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match? Sound off in the comment section below.

