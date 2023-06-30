WWE planning a possible feud for Sheamus heading into SummerSlam - Reports

Sheamus has been with WWE for over a decade and has achieved almost every major goal possible in the company since 2009. According to a new report, WWE is planning a massive feud for the Celtic Warrior heading into the hottest party of the summer against United States Champion Austin Theory.

Earlier this year, Sheamus was unable to win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 against Imperium's Gunther. He and his fellow Brawling Brutes members were later drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, Imperium went to Monday Night RAW.

Nearly a month ago, the former world champion battled Austin Theory for the United States Championship and lost due to Pretty Deadly's interference. According to BWE (via Xero News), the company is now discussing a feud between the Celtic Warrior and A-Town, leading to a match at WWE SummerSlam 2023. Check it out:

"Theory vs Sheamus after MITB. Could Lead into Summerslam"

It will be interesting to see how the company will book the rematch between the Celtic Warrior and Austin Theory heading into SummerSlam.

Sheamus is one title away from becoming a WWE Grand Slam Champion

In 2009, Sheamus rose to the top of the company when he defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship. The Celtic Warrior spent a few years at the top of the card and captured multiple world titles.

In 2016, he shifted his focus from singles action and formed a tag team with then-rival Cesaro called The Bar. The duo not only ended The New Day's record-breaking run but won multiple titles on both brands.

In 2021, the former world champion once again captured a singles title when he defeated Matt Riddle at WrestleMania 37 and won the US Championship. Sadly, he lost the title to Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2021.

The only title missing from the list is the Intercontinental Championship, which he is yet to win. Earlier this year, he feuded with Gunther for the title but failed to win it before the two were drafted to separate brands.

Do you think the Celtic Warrior will win the Intercontinental Championship before retiring? Sound off in the comments section below.

