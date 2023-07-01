8 last-minute predictions for WWE Money in the Bank - Legendary champion returns, underrated star wins briefcase

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is just hours away! The big show is set to air live at 3 PM EST and will be held at The O2 Arena in London, England. 18,000 fans or so are expected to attend the epic event.

Heading into Money in the Bank, seven big-time matches have been announced. This includes the biggest stars in the wrestling industry, such as Roman Reigns, The Usos, Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Seth Rollins, among others.

This article will look at each match set for the big show. The winner of each match will be predicted, along with a bonus entry regarding a potential return to World Wrestling Entertainment. Several wrestlers have been absent from television for various reasons, but who might end up returning?

#8. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler will keep their tag team gold

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will be on the line at Money in the Bank. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are set to defend the coveted gold against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. The Miracle Kid has just returned to action following a shoulder injury.

While Liv and Raquel are a fun tag team, the odds of them winning this match appear to be slim to none. Ronda and Shayna have been dominating every team they face, and that theme is unlikely to change in the near future.

If anything, Raquel could potentially snap and turn on Liv post-match. Either way, Ronda and Shayna remain the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

#7. LA Knight will win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match features a stacked ensemble of seven talented performers. Butch, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Logan Paul, Santos Escobar, LA Knight, and Damian Priest hope to win the coveted briefcase.

None have captured a world title in WWE, which makes the winner very intriguing. While several stars would be worthwhile investments by the company and worthy of winning the briefcase, LA Knight will likely be the one to do it. The fan reception to The Megastar is far too big for the company to ignore.

#6. Seth Rollins will retain the World Heavyweight Championship

A big-time World Heavyweight Championship bout will occur at WWE Money in the Bank. The reigning champion will defend his gold against Finn Balor. He has already successfully defeated Bron Breakker and Damian Priest in the weeks leading up to the big bout in London.

Finn Balor is on a roll lately and has undoubtedly built momentum. He is a constant thorn in Seth's side, but in the end, that won't change the outcome. The Visionary is too talented and popular to lose the belt this quickly. Rollins will retain the gold and pin Finn clean after a big stomp.

#5. Cody Rhodes will defeat Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

Two WWE Superstars who get the loudest fan reactions are set to clash in London. Dominik Mysterio, the most hated wrestler in the world, will go one-on-one with Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is arguably the biggest babyface in the industry.

Many fans predict Dominik Mysterio will defeat Cody Rhodes, likely thanks to help from Brock Lesnar. The prediction here, however, will go with The American Nightmare. If the goal is for Cody to eventually win the world title from Roman Reigns or even Seth Rollins, he can't lose to Ex-Con Dom. The Cross Rhodes should seal the deal.

#4. Gunther will retain his coveted Intercontinental Championship

Imperium's Gunther will fight Matt Riddle

Gunther is having an incredible run as the Intercontinental Champion. In just a few months, he'll surpass Honky Tonk Man and become the longest-reigning champion in the title's illustrious history. Still, Matt Riddle stands in the way of that achievement.

When The Original Bro and The Ring General clash at WWE Money in the Bank, both men will be hit extremely hard. While they will likely both end up with red chests and many bruises by the end of the match, Gunther will remain champion, even if his Imperium cohorts are partially responsible.

#3. IYO SKY will win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

IYO SKY and Bayley on SmackDown

A second Money in the Bank Ladder Match will occur in London, England. Six talented women from WWE's two biggest brands will clash to earn a title opportunity. The six women featured include Bayley, IYO SKY, Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Zoey Stark.

Interestingly, of the six women involved, four have an apparent alliance within the bout. Trish and Zoey are united, as are Bayley and IYO SKY. With the experience advantage in their favor, Damage CTRL should come out on time.

Given IYO's Genius of the Sky moniker, climbing a ladder should be in her wheelhouse. IYO will win the briefcase and eventually the WWE Women's Championship.

#2. The Usos will defeat Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank

The Usos and Roman Reigns

The Bloodline saga is the biggest and best story in professional wrestling today. Many believe that the storyline is the greatest of all time. After around three years of build, things will come to a head at WWE Money in the Bank.

Jimmy & Jey Uso will fight Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match. While Roman is the greatest champion in wrestling today and Solo is an incredible upstart, The Usos have far more experience as a tag team. Their history together will lead them to victory, much to the dismay of The Tribal Chief.

#1. Randy Orton will finally return to WWE

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I will lose my mind when Randy Orton returns.



It has been too long. I will lose my mind when Randy Orton returns.It has been too long. https://t.co/wZAFKljb3F

There are many stars fans want to see return to action in WWE. Some have been injured or dealing with a health issue, such as Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt. Others have contractual, creative, or other unknown problems, such as Drew McIntyre and Aliyah.

The big return we predict for Money in the Bank will be The Viper. His back injury has kept him away from the ring for over a year, and some feared he might retire. Given recent rumors regarding a potential return, London would be the perfect place for him to strike. Perhaps he'll save Riddle from a post-match beatdown?

