"IT'S HAPPENING" - Fans go wild over Randy Orton possibly returning to WWE after over a year

The WWE Universe has missed Randy Orton over the past year after The Bloodline viciously attacked him and Matt Riddle after they lost the RAW Tag Team Championships. However, fans went wild over a recent report which stated that The Viper would return to the company possibly as soon as Money in the Bank 2023.

Last year, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle were at the top of the tag team division on Monday Night RAW as the RAW Tag Team Champions. Unfortunately, The Bloodline targeted The duo, and Roman Reigns ordered The Usos to bring the titles to their stable.

Sadly, Orton was injured and went on a hiatus after he and Riddle lost the titles. According to a new report from WRKD Wrestling, The Viper could possibly return to WWE as soon as Money in the Bank over the weekend. Fans went wild upon finding out about the recent report and hope that he returns over the weekend.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Luke 🇮🇪 @lfcluke_7 @reigns_era If he was to return at MITB the pop would be otherworldly @reigns_era If he was to return at MITB the pop would be otherworldly

Donjae Garrett @Big_Garrett00 @reigns_era Bro I’m just imagining the pop that he is going to get when he comes back. @reigns_era Bro I’m just imagining the pop that he is going to get when he comes back. https://t.co/kyjTI7lyxC

Brian Edelen @stonecoldedelen @reigns_era Yeah it could be this Saturday at Money In The Bank @reigns_era Yeah it could be this Saturday at Money In The Bank

Pompeyy🔰 @pompeyy245 @reigns_era uk pop for orton is gunna go wild @reigns_era uk pop for orton is gunna go wild https://t.co/DdX3ICIQz4

The excitement for the event has now become twofold as the fans are expecting a spectacular return of The Apex Predator in London for the first time in over a year.

WWE Hall of Famer provides an update on Randy Orton's health

In 2006, Randy Orton and Kurt Angle feuded for a while before the Olympic Gold Medalist left the company. The two were also involved in a match at WrestleMania 22 for the World Heavyweight Championship along with Rey Mysterio. The two stars also had a one-on-one bout at ECW One Night Stand, which Angle won.

Last year, Randy Orton was out of action due to an injury and missed most of the year after losing the titles. Fans expected The Viper to be back around WrestleMania 39, but Orton didn't make it.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer revealed that Orton has recovered from his back injury and will return to WWE soon.

"Doing good man. He [Randy Orton] recovered from his back surgery. He’s, I think he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon. He’s doing much better, yes," said Angle. [H/T InsideTheRopes]

The landscape of WWE has drastically changed over the year, and it will be interesting to see if Orton reunites with Matt Riddle on Monday Night RAW or if he tries something new on either brand upon his return.

Do you think Randy Orton will return at Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comment section below.

