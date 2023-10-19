"And he wonders why there losing to NXT" - Jeff Hardy's AEW Dynamite segment has fans slamming the star

This past week on AEW Dynamite, former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy was involved in the Dynamite Dozen battle royal to determine the challenger for MJF's AEW World Championship.

Jeff Hardy came up short as he was eliminated by Daniel Garcia. However, the veteran did his famous Hardy Boyz taunt with a twist, which was disliked by a lot of fans as they thought it did not fit a top star like the Charismatic Enigma.

Over on Twitter, a fan shared a clip from the battle royal where Jeff Hardy can be seen dancing after doing his regular taunt in the ring:

Fans have bashed Hardy and gone as far as to call the segment 'embarrassing':

"And he wonders why there losing to NXT"

AEW star Jeff Hardy reveals when he plans to retire

The former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy recently spoke about when he plans to retire from in-ring competition.

The Charismatic Enigma has had an illustrious career that has spanned nearly four decades. The veteran emerged as a tag-team superstar alongside his brother Matt Hardy, known as The Hardy Boyz in WWE, and held the WWE Tag Team titles multiple times. Hardy has also held singles gold, which also makes him a Grandslam Champion in the company.

In an interview with the MuscleManMalcolm, the 45-year-old revealed that he plans to retire before turning 50:

"I have no idea. I'm a big believer that something could happen before I get home tonight that would end my career. It's the little things that kill sometimes. I can't put a number on it. But I feel like I'm going to be rocking until I'm 50. I'm 45 now. Between now and 50, I think I'm going to create many more moments." (H/T WrestlingINC)

What is your favorite match of Jeff Hardy in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

