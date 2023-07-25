When will Jeff Hardy retire? AEW star and former WWE Champion finally breaks silence about his in-ring future

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy has commented on his in-ring future and eventual retirement from the business.

Jeff Hardy has had an illustrious wrestling career that has spanned nearly four decades. He has accomplished a lot in both singles and tag team competition. The former WWE Champion is also one-half of the legendary tandem, The Hardys, alongside his brother, Matt Hardy. After the duo mentioned that their current stint in AEW could be their last, there has been much speculation about their retirement.

In an interview with the MuscleManMalcolm, Jeff was asked about his retirement plans. The 45-year-old replied that he plans to hang up his wrestling boots, possibly before turning 50.

"I have no idea. I'm a big believer that something could happen before I get home tonight that would end my career. It's the little things that kill sometimes. I can't put a number on it. But I feel like I'm going to be rocking until I'm 50. I'm 45 now. Between now and 50, I think I'm going to create many more moments." (H/T WrestlingINC)

What is Jeff Hardy up to in AEW?

Jeff Hardy gained widespread popularity during his WWE career across multiple tenures. He also had a stellar run in TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) before making waves in All Elite Wrestling.

Following his AEW debut in March 2022, the former WWE Champion has had a decent tag team run alongside his brother, Matt Hardy. His last televised wrestling match took place on the June 21, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite. The veteran teamed up with Matt to take on The Gunns in a losing effort.

Meanwhile, it is uncertain when Jeff is scheduled to return to the squared circle. However, the Tony Khan-led creative team might have some significant plans for the former champion upon his comeback.

