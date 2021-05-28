Andrade in talks with AEW to appear at Double or Nothing 2021 - Reports 

Former United States Champion Andrade could be set to make an appearance in AEW if the latest reports regarding his talks with the promotion are any indication.

Andrade departed WWE in March 2021 after requesting his release due to pent-up frustration over not being utilized consistently.

Since leaving the global juggernaut, the Mexican star has become a high-sought after talent, with several promotions vying to bring him on board.

However, instead of signing with any promotion within the United States, Andrade headed back to his home country and signed on the dotted line with AAA.

As per Wrestling Observer Radio, Andrade is in talks with AEW at the moment, and there's a possibility of him appearing at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

According to the report, Andrade could be a participant in the Casino Battle Royale match, the winner of which will get a shot at the AEW Championship.

There's a mystery surrounding the #21 entrant in the match, and the former NXT Champion could very well make an appearance for AEW by appearing in the spot.

Considering AAA and AEW share a healthy working relationship, Andrade appearing at the upcoming show wouldn't come as a huge surprise to fans.

Andrade will face Kenny Omega at TripleMania XXIX

Andrade's first high-profile match post his WWE departure will go be at AAA's TripleMania XXIX on August 14th, where he'll face Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship.

He accepted the challenge! Mexico see you in #TriplemaniaXXIX August 14.

El acepto el gran reto de #ElIdolo Mexico 🇲🇽 listo para TRIPLEMANIA XXIX 14 de agosto en la Arena ciudad de México @luchalibreaaa #AndradeVsOmega Main Event? Lucha Estrella? 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/sLOrr68pYv — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) May 19, 2021

Apart from that, Andrade will also face former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron at an indie wrestling show in Texas on July 31st. Plus, he'll also compete at the new Mexican promotion Federación Wrestling's debut event on June 19th.

It's safe to say Andrade is making all the right noises since, and it'll be intriguing to see how AEW books him if he does show up this Sunday.

Do you think Andrade will be a valuable addition to AEW? Do you see him juggling between AEW and AAA in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.