AEW Star blames PAC for getting "injured" on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Andrade El Idolo, maintaining character, recently asserted that he got injured because of PAC.

After this week's seven-man ladder match on AEW Dynamite, all competitors - including PAC and Andrade - were left with bruised bodies given the pain they inflicted on each other. The latter recently took to Twitter to express his feelings regarding this topic:

"Seriously!! AEW. I feel angry, upset, injured by [PAC's] fault, but I also feel satisfied to return soon. I will have a bad memory but I never forget what happened." Andrade tweeted.

At one point during this contest, PAC headbutted Andrade while on a ladder, which sent the latter crashing onto another ladder outside the ring.

Both men have been feuding with each other for over two months at this point. So far, however, they have only had a single one-on-one clash in AEW. Andrade won on that occasion but wasn't too proud of how Chavo Guerrero interfered to help him emerge victoriously. It seems as if their rivalry will continue after this week's Dynamite.

Apart from PAC and Andrade El Idolo, the four other men announced for this week's Casino Ladder Match beforehand were Jon Moxley, Matt Hardy, Orange Cassidy, and Lance Archer. The seventh participant was the unannounced returning Hangman Adam Page, who went on to win the entire contest.

The stage is set for Hangman Adam Page to challenge for a major AEW title

Hangman Page was interviewed by Tony Schiavone after Dynamite went off the air. The Casino Ladder Match winner stated that he would reveal his intentions in due time. Page has earned the right to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship, and will likely do so at the Full Gear event next month.

During last year's Full Gear pay-per-view, both men fought in the finals of the AEW World Championship eliminator tournament. After a hard-fought fight, Omega came out on top. The two haven't had a singles match since, despite their story constantly being built in the background.

Do you think it's time for Hangman Adam Page to take the world title off Kenny Omega? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

