Andrade El Idolo beats returning former TNT Champion on AEW Collision

Former WWE United States Champion, Andrade El Idolo scored a victory on AEW Collision, to regain much needed momentum against a former TNT champion who made his return on TV.

It's fair to say that Andrade El Idolo (fka Andrade Cien Almas) has had an underwhelming AEW run ever since his All Elite debut, which was a big deal at the time. He was horribly booked on the WWE main roster, after an outstanding NXT run, with some great matches and moments.

Meanwhile, Andrade is steadily regaining his momentum, getting more TV time ever since AEW announced their new Saturday show, Collision, a few months ago. Following his feud against the House of Black, El Idolo was set for one-on-one action against a returning Scorpio Sky on the latest Collision episode.

After a series of back and forth, Andrade managed to pick up the much needed victory over Sky, and regain his momentum in order to find a direction in his ongoing run.

Following the match, El Idolo got greeted by The Switchblade, Jay White, and the Bullet Club Gold. White had some harsh words for the former WWE star, and this could be seeds sown for a future feud. Henceforth, it remains to be seen how the story develops in the coming weeks.

