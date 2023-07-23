Andrade El Idolo breaks silence on being asked to leave before AEW Collision

Andrade El Idolo was extremely frustrated at the start of AEW Collision tonight. He has been pestered by the House of Black for over a month now but has yet to find redemption against the trio.

Last week on Collision, Malakai Black and Brody King were in action in what can be considered a squash match. Andrade came out in hopes of interfering with the match, but was quickly escorted backstage by AEW referees and security.

For the second week in a row, he has been stopped again by security, but this time before he entered the arena. AEW Security claimed that per management, Andrade had to be escorted out to prevent any interferences to the World Trios title match later that night.

The former United States Champion expressed his disarray at what was done to him. He claimed to be a calm man at most times, but being escorted away by security two weeks in a row ticked him off. He is yet to claim his mask back from the House of Black.

Andrade El Idolo's rant on Twitter

Now, Andrade has a shot at redemption, as he is now booked for a match against Buddy Matthews. The winner of this match keeps possession of Andrade's beloved mask.

How do you feel about the treatment of Andrade? Let us know in the comment section below.

