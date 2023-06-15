Andrade El Idolo to face former WWE Tag Team Champion in first-time-ever bout on AEW return

Over about a month ago, Miro, Thunder Rosa, and Andrade El Idolo were announced as the initial superstars appearing on AEW Collision. Now that the debut of the new show is a couple of days away, more information on the upcoming matches has been revealed. On tonight's episode of Dynamite, four new matches were announced for the Saturday show.

One of the blockbuster match announced is a singles match between Andrade El Idolo and Buddy Matthews. Both superstars have gone through similar paths in their careers, being on NXT, and then to the main roster, and then now they have crossed paths once more in AEW.

This will be their first match against each other, and will definitely make for a top-notch match. The bout also marks the in-ring return of the former NXT Champion, as his last appearance was at All Out nine months ago.

• Miro Returns

• Wardlow (c) vs Luchasaurus

• Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vsRuby Soho & Toni Storm

•Buddy Matthews vs Andrade El Idolo



Fans will be in for a treat when AEW Collision goes live this coming weekend. The in-ring return of Andrade El Idolo against Buddy Matthews is definitely one for the highlight reels.

