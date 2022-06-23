Former WWE Superstar forms new faction with two-time world champion on AEW Rampage (Spoiler)

This week's episode of Dynamite saw several New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) stars make their AEW debuts, including Kazuchika Okada and Zack Sabre Jr.

Heading into this week's AEW Rampage tapings, the first-time arrivals continued as Rush made his debut in Milwaukee.

During Andrade El Idolo's match against Rey Fenix, Rush hit the latter with a low blow while the referee was distracted.

It led to Andrade hitting the Hammerlock DDT for the win. Post-match, the former WWE star & Rush hinted at the formation of La Facción Ingobernable as per @luchablog on Twitter.

Los Ingobernables could expand in AEW as La Facción Ingobernable

Rush made his official AEW debut during the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in a segment where he appeared alongside Andrade. The former NXT Champion welcomed El Toro Blanco as his "new business partner."

Andrade and Rush are former members of Los Ingobernables, a faction originally formed under CMLL but could expand into AEW. The two men formed the group in April 2014 alongside La Mascara.

The faction currently operates across several notable promotions, with the most prominent version in NJPW, Los Ingobernables de Japon. The group consists of Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Bushi, and two men who will compete at Forbidden Door, Shingo Takagi, and Hiromu Takahashi.

Meanwhile, La Facción Ingobernable is primarily based in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and Ring of Honor. The group consists of Dragon Lee, La Bestia del Ring, Dralistico, and Vangelis.

Whereas the current CMLL version is known as Los Nuevos Ingobernables and has three members: El Terrible, Angel de Oro, and Niebla Roja.

Interestingly enough, WWE also created their version of Los Ingobernables in the past, featuring Andrade, Theory, and Angel.

It remains to be seen if Andrade and Rush will add any further members to their lineup by potentially bringing in wrestlers from AAA.

