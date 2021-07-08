Andrade El Idolo heaps praise on top AEW star

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has heaped praise on Matt Sydal following his victory over him on Wednesday.

After weeks of backstage promos and interviews, Andrade El Idolo finally made his in-ring debut last night on the "Road Rager" edition of AEW Dynamite. He defeated Sydal to pick up a decisive win in his first bout for the company.

Following his victory, the former WWE United States Champion took to Twitter and stated that Matt Sydal is an amazing talent. But he also made it clear that he is not going to let anyone else become the face of the AEW.

"Great opponent and amazing talent @MattSydal but I'm going to make the new face of the company @AEW," said Andrade El Idolo.

Great opponent and amazing talent @MattSydal but I'm going to make the new face of the company @AEW 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/ybsFzscL2C — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) July 8, 2021

The Mexican star also expressed how grateful he is for having Vickie Guerrero by his side.

"This is just the beginning," wrote Andrade. "We give the surprises and we come for the gold. happy to have in my corner @VickieGuerrero"

This is just the beginning. we give the surprises and we come for the gold. happy to have in my corner @VickieGuerrero https://t.co/nYzgMAqOuI — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) July 8, 2021

In the tweet, Andrade El Idolo also teased his intention to target one of the company's top titles. He has previously expressed his desire to chase both the TNT and AEW Championships.

Andrade will have to work his way up the rankings in order to get a title shot. Though Kenny Omega is currently engaged in a feud with Hangman Page over the world title, Miro, the company's reigning TNT Champion, lacks a credible opponent. It remains to be seen which direction the company will choose for Andrade El Idolo moving forward.

Andrade will face Kenny Omega for the AAA Championship next month

Kenny Omega and Don Callis in AEW

Andrade El Idolo might have to climb some ladders to get a shot at the top prize in AEW, but in the AAA promotion, he already has a title shot lined up. Kenny Omega will defend his AAA Mega Championship against Andrade El Idolo at TripleMania XXIX on August 14th.

In all likelihood, if the Mexican star wins the AAA Championship, he could easily earn a shot at the AEW's world title. Needless to say, the bout between Omega and Andrade will be worth keeping an eye on.

Who do you think will Andrade go after his victory over Matt Sydal this week? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier